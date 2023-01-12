Lawyer Charged With Stealing $2 Million From Clients | Law.c...

News From Law.com

A Jersey City, New Jersey, lawyer has been charged with stealing $2 million from his clients, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced Thursday. James R. Lisa was retained to repatriate $6 million that clients kept in offshore bank accounts and to help resolve related tax issues. He successfully repatriated more than $6 million, but in 2017 he returned $4 million to the clients, telling them that the remaining $2 million was beyond his control, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

New Jersey

January 12, 2023, 4:37 PM