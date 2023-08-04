Lawyer Behind $6.35M Negligent-Hiring Verdict Confident Ther...

News From Law.com

A Fulton County State Court jury has returned a $6.35 million verdict against a staffing company after concluding the agency's negligent retention and referral of a temporary forklift operator contributed to another employee's workplace injury. Prevailing plaintiff counsel R. Scott Campbell of Shiver Hamilton Campbell credits the check in the "win" column to his decision to directly address "bad facts" with the jury upfront. Now the Atlanta litigator is opening up about his successful trial strategy and the step he took to ensure "there will be no appeal."

