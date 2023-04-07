Lawyer Arrested: Former County Attorney Indicted for Public ...

News From Law.com

Victor Canales, the former county attorney for Starr County, has been arrested for extortion and other federal charges, according to a statement by the U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of Texas. Canales, a 49-year-old Rio Grande City resident, was arrested for alleged Travel Act violations, federal programs theft and Hobbs Act extortion under color of official right, U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani said. Canales is expected to make his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Nadia S. Medrano on Monday at 9 a.m.

Government

April 07, 2023, 5:13 PM

nature of claim: /