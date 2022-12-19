Lawyer Arrested and Indicted: Attorney Accused of Embezzling...

News From Law.com

A disbarred Dutchess County lawyer has been indicted and arrested for allegedly embezzling more than $450,000 from a number of incapacitated and vulnerable clients, New York Attorney General Letitia James said. The former longtime attorney, John Ferdinand Murphy III, had been appointed a guardian and trustee for his clients. But he allegedly drained their accounts by issuing checks from the trusts to himself, his company Samron Resources, and his family members, James said in a joint statement with state police announcing the six-count indictment.

New York

December 19, 2022, 2:02 PM