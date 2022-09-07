Lawyer and Netflix on Hot Seat Over Documentary on Court-App...

News From Law.com

Netflix Inc. failed to obtain a lawsuit dismissal on appeal concerning a defamation suit that arose from a documentary on guardianship abuse of an infirm millionaire. The plaintiff also sued renowned documentarian Alex Gibney, his company Jigsaw Productions, San Antonio probate attorney Philip Ross and others associated with a Dirty Money episode titled "Guardian Inc." In 2017, guardianship proceedings began for Charles Thrash, a successful businessman who at 79 was suffering from Alzheimer's disease. In 2018, Thrash's great-niece, Tonya Barina, became guardian of his estate.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

September 07, 2022, 2:15 PM