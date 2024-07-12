Lawyer Accused of Sexual Harassment in Seton Hall Suit Gets ...

News From Law.com

An independent investigation commissioned by Seton Hall University discredits sexual harassment claims that are at the center of a lawsuit filed against the New Jersey school by its former president and his wife. An investigation by New York litigation boutique Perry Law concluded that allegations of sexual harassment of Kelli L. Nyre, the wife of former Seton Hall president Joseph E. Nyre, by Kevin H. Marino, former chair of Seton Hall's Board of Regents, are unsubstantiated.

Education

July 12, 2024, 3:03 PM