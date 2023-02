News From Law.com

The lawyer accused of "quiet quitting" by Napoli Shkolnik filed her own discrimination lawsuit against the firm on Monday in Manhattan federal court. In a 59-page complaint, Heather Palmore says she was only sued by the firm as retribution for speaking out about "egregious" discrimination and harassment by senior management, which escalated after she retained counsel.

February 27, 2023, 5:06 PM