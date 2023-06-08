New Suit - Securities Class Action

Credit Suisse Group, the Swiss multinational investment bank and financial services company, its current and former executives and directors and other defendants were hit with a shareholder class action Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, which centers around the March 2023 collapse of the investment bank, accuses the defendants of breaching their fiduciary duties by mismanaging and wasting corporate assets, causing over $30 billion in losses, write offs, penalties and fines and resulting in the decline of its common stock from around $33 to $2. The action also pursues claims against KPMG, acting as the bank's veteran auditor, in its involvement in the 'steal the list' scheme. The suit is backed by Bottini & Bottini; the Law Office of Alfred G. Yates Jr.; and Stanford Law School Financial Crisis Inquiry Commissioner Byron S. Georgiou. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04813, Lawtone-Bowles v. Thornburgh et al.

Business Services

June 08, 2023, 7:35 AM

Nicole Lawtone-Bowles

Johnson Bottini, LLP

