Lawsuits Over Exactechs Hip, Knee and Ankle Implants Transfe...

Breaking News From Law.com

The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation ordered 75 cases brought over Exactech's hip, knee and ankle implants to be sent to U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis, of the Eastern District of New York. Friday's order involving Exactech, based in Gainesville, Florida, is the latest multidistrict litigation proceeding against a hip implant manufacturer. The panel appeared persuaded by plaintiffs attorneys who noted that several witnesses are at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 07, 2022, 5:57 PM