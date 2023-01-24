News From Law.com

Civil lawsuits filed over the mass shootings that killed 18 people in California could be difficult, lawyers say. On Jan. 21, a 72-year-old man killed 10 people at a dance studio in Monterey Park. On Monday, another shooter killed seven at two separate locations in Half Moon Bay. Lawyers say suing the dance studio and agricultural workplace would depend on whether it was reasonable to assume a security risk, and suing the gun manufacturers, while challenging, could be possible.

