A religious argument joined a series of federal lawsuits challenging the state's new law that prohibits New Yorkers from bringing legal firearms to sensitive and restricted locations that include most public places. Lawyers for a Brooklyn synagogue, Congregation Bnei Matisyahu, filed a civil suit in Manhattan federal court on Thursday challenging the law on grounds that it unconstitutional targets religious observances.

New York

September 29, 2022, 6:13 PM