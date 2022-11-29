Lawsuits: Beyond Meat Beefs Up Protein Presence in Plant-Bas...

News From Law.com

Lawsuits allege that Beyond Meat's plant-based products contain less protein than advertised on the labels. Milberg Coleman and Levin Sedran & Berman are among the plaintiffs firms suing Beyond Meat, which already faces financial losses and layoffs. Beyond Meat has turned to Latham & Watkins partner Robin Hulshizer to defend the lawsuits, all filed in the past six months. On Nov. 14, Hulshizer asked the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to send the cases to Illinois or New York.

Agriculture

November 29, 2022, 12:03 PM