Lawsuit: Teen Was Sexually Abused at S.C. Therapeutic Boardi...

A teenager with special needs was repeatedly sexually assaulted by an employee at a small private boarding school in South Carolina, his parents said in a lawsuit as they advocate for more oversight of similar therapeutic facilities. The teen, who attended Whetstone Academy between October 2018 and January 2020, was "frequently sexually assaulted" and raped beginning when he was 14, the lawsuit said. It accuses Singleton Investment Properties, the school's parent company, of negligence and failure to reasonably protect the teenager.

South Carolina

July 28, 2023, 3:05 PM

