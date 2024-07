News From Law.com

The Davidoff Law Firm, on behalf of the plaintiff, the trading company Damas Equipment, has filed a lawsuit in the Miami-Dade Circuit Court against the defendants, AAG International, Guesbeogo Commodities, and two individuals, Sheldon Burnett of AAG and Fadyl Zeba of Guesbeogo Commodities.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 24, 2024, 4:58 PM