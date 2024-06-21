Lawsuit Says Nike Officers Misled Shareholders Over Direct-t...

News From Law.com

A Nike Inc. shareholder has filed a securities class action in the District of Oregon's Portland division, claiming the company misled investors about the financial effects of prioritizing direct-to-consumer sales. The shareholder proposes a class of those who purchased Nike Class B stock between March 2021, when Nike announced its third quarter financial results, and March 2024, when it was announced Nike would be scaling back on its direct-to-consumer strategy.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 21, 2024, 12:55 PM

