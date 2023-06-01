Lawsuit Says College Coaches Fostered Bullying That Caused A...

News From Law.com

A wrongful death lawsuit filed on Thursday in a New York trial court alleges a former Canisius College basketball player was hazed and bullied by teammates and coaching staff, leading to her suicide in 2021. The alleged hazing was so extreme, an unidentified senior teammate quit the team in protest, and reported it to school administrators, who failed to investigate, the complaint filed in state Supreme Court of Erie County by Brian M. Melber of Personius Melber of Buffalo alleges.

