Lawsuit Over School Ban on Black Lives Matter Shirts Dropped...

News From Law.com

A federal judge agreed Friday to dismiss a lawsuit that had accused a Georgia school district of racial discrimination, including for barring students from wearing Black Lives Matter T-shirts. The dismissal was requested by attorneys for students who filed the complaint in U.S. District Court in Savannah. They said they are new to the case and plan to file a new version of the complaint later. The lawsuit accused school Effingham County administrators of a broad pattern of racial discrimination.

Georgia

February 17, 2023, 3:02 PM