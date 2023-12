Lawsuit From Fired Moses & Singer Partner Alleges Gender, Pr...

News From Law.com

New York midsize firm Moses & Singer was hit with a gender discrimination lawsuit from former partner Megan Daneshrad on Thursday. Daneshrad alleges she faced increasing discrimination after reporting her first pregnancy, culminating in her termination following a request for medical accommodation related to her second pregnancy. Daneshrad lost her second pregnancy after having her written request for medical accommodations go unanswered. She was fired shortly afterward.

Legal Services – Mid-Size Law

December 21, 2023, 9:10 AM

nature of claim: /