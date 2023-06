News From Law.com

As a former top lawyer at bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, Daniel Friedberg helped Sam Bankman-Fried plunder billions of dollars from customer accounts and paid off whistleblowers as a "fixer" for the accused fraudster, according to a lawsuit FTX Trading Ltd. filed this week in Delaware bankruptcy court.

Cryptocurrency

June 29, 2023, 4:26 PM

nature of claim: /