A federal judge in northern New York on Thursday allowed state cannabis regulators to delay their answer to a lawsuit filed on behalf of two Californians who argue the second iteration of the Empire State's rollout of the marijuana industry–from Oct. 4, 2023, to Dec. 18, 2023–unconstitutionally prioritized residents of New York who have prior cannabis convictions.

January 12, 2024, 1:54 PM

