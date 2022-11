News From Law.com

In 2019, the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that interaction on Facebook pages amounted to a "public forum," finding that government accounts violate the First Amendment when blocking those with differing opinions. Now in Georgia, Public Service Commission candidate Patty Durand has filed a lawsuit and motion for an injunction in the state's Northern District Court alleging free speech violations by current Commissioner Tim G. Echols.

November 22, 2022, 12:42 PM