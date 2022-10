News From Law.com

A Miami lawsuit against former penny stock broker and so-called "Wolf of Wall Street" Jordan Belfort is an example of the way business owners should enforce boundaries on clients, according to Coral Gables business attorney David Winker. Winker has teamed with Miami Beach attorney David A. Hagen to represent limousine company Superior Miami LLC, which claims Belfort owes $23,583 with interest for driving him around South Florida over a period of four months.

Florida

October 19, 2022, 2:05 PM