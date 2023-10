News From Law.com

A lawsuit has been filed in Alaska district court against Richard Liu Qiangdong, often referred to as 'the Jeff Bezos of China,' and other defendants, seeking a declaration limiting the liability of ANC AK Holdings after one of the company's employees damaged Liu's 737 at Anchorage International Airport.

October 05, 2023, 3:37 PM

