New Suit

Gallagher & Kennedy filed a wrongful death lawsuit Thursday in Arizona District Court targeting the Tri-State Neurological & Sleep Disorder Center and other defendants. The suit was brought on behalf of the Estate of Andrea Lawson, an Alzheimer’s patient who died by drowning allegedly due to staff negligence. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-08158, Lawson v. Nayer et al.

Health Care

September 08, 2022, 8:43 PM