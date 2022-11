Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ricci Tyrrell Johnson & Grey on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Lowe's and Husqvarna Group to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from an allegedly defective Husqvarna lawn mower, was filed by the Pearce Law Firm on behalf of Nathaniel Laws and Tanya Laws. The case is 2:22-cv-04588, Laws et al v. Husqvarna Group et al.