Who Got The Work

Bridget A. Blinn-Spears of Nexsen Pruet has entered an appearance for the Wilderness Society in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The complaint was filed March 13 in North Carolina Eastern District Court by Green Mistretta Law on behalf of a regional director, who contends that the defendant paid male regional directors a higher salary than her for similar work. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Louise Wood Flanagan, is 5:23-cv-00124, Lawrence v. The Wilderness Society, Inc.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

April 27, 2023, 10:40 AM

Plaintiffs

Alexandra Lawrence

Plaintiffs

Green Mistretta Law, PLLC

defendants

The Wilderness Society, Inc.

defendant counsels

Nexsen Pruet

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination