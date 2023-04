Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Holland & Knight on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Acadia Healthcare d/b/a San Jose Behavioral Health Hospital to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Jachimowicz Law Group on behalf of a former admissions representative who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for staying home after contracting COVID-19. The case is 5:23-cv-02066, Lawrence v. SJBH LLC.

Health Care

April 28, 2023, 3:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Dana Lawrence

defendants

Sjbh, LLC

defendant counsels

Holland & Knight

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination