Removed To Federal Court

Albertsons, the grocery chain, removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit Thursday to Maryland District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Robert W. Thompson on behalf of Peggy Lawrence. Albertsons is represented by Kiernan Trebach LLP. The case is 8:23-cv-01186, Lawrence v. Safeway.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 05, 2023, 10:15 AM

Plaintiffs

peggy lawrence

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Robert W Thompson

defendants

Safeway

defendant counsels

Kiernan Trebach

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims