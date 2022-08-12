New Suit - Securities

ManTech International Corp., the defense contracting firm, and its board of directors were hit with a securities lawsuit on Friday in New York Southern District Court in connection with the company's proposed acquisition by affiliates of The Carlyle Group for $4.2 billion. The lawsuit, brought by Acocelli Law on behalf of Richard Lawrence, contends that the company's proxy statement contains materially incomplete information concerning the analyses in support of the merger's fairness opinion. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-06873, Lawrence v. ManTech International Corp. et al.

Aerospace & Defense

August 12, 2022, 7:31 PM