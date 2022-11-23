New Suit - ERISA

Hartford Life & Accident Insurance Company and Federal Express Corporation Long Term Disability Plan were slapped with an ERISA lawsuit Tuesday in Tennessee Western District Court. The court case, which pertains to the denial of long-term disability benefits, was brought by the Law Office of John E. Dunlap on behalf of Keith Lawrence. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-02816, Lawrence v. Hartford Life & Accident Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

November 23, 2022, 6:20 AM