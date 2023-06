New Suit - Employment

Phillips and Associates filed an employment lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court against Empire Holdings and Investments, doing business as TMPL Inc., a luxury gym. The lawsuit was filed on behalf a former fitness manager who is claiming racial discrimination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-05126, Lawrence v. Empire Holdings and Investments, LLC d/b/a Tmpl Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

June 17, 2023, 9:16 AM

Plaintiffs

Terrence Lawrence

Plaintiffs

Phillips and Associates

defendants

Empire Holdings and Investments, LLC d/b/a Tmpl Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination