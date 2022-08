Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Snell & Wilmer on Tuesday removed a negligence lawsuit filed against Bank of America by an elderly accountholder to Nevada District Court. The complaint, filed by Shaun Rose Law LLC on behalf of Theresa Lawrence, claims that Bank of America failed to exercise reasonable care in flagging unusual withdrawals. The case is 2:22-cv-01366, Lawrence v. Bank of America, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

August 23, 2022, 10:07 PM