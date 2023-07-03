New Suit - Securities

Arconic, an industrial company specializing in lightweight metals, and its board of directors were hit with a securities lawsuit Monday in Delaware District Court over the company's proposed acquisition by affiliates of Apollo Global Management for $5.2 billion. The lawsuit, filed by Long Law on behalf of Richard Lawrence, contends that the proxy statement in support of the transaction contained false or misleading information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00720, Lawrence v. Arconic Corporation et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 03, 2023, 2:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Richard Lawrence

Long Law, LLC

defendants

Arconic Corporation

Carol S. Eicher

Christopher L. Ayers

E. Stanley Oneal

Elmer L. Doty

Frederick A. Henderson

Jacques Croisetiere

Jeffrey Stafeil

Margaret S. Billson

Timothy D. Myers

William F. Austen

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws