Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Mayer Brown on Tuesday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Citigroup, the multinational investment bank headquartered in New York City, and Cenlar F.S.B. to California Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by CDLG PC on behalf of James Lawrence and Marilyn Mellies. The case is 1:22-cv-01627, Lawrence et al v. Cenlar F.S.B. et al.