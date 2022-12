Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Bodman on Friday removed a lawsuit against MetLife to Michigan Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by estate lawyer Loyst Fletcher Jr. and Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, seeks insurance proceeds for the payment for funeral and administrative expenses. The case is 2:22-cv-13116, Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home et al v. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company.

Insurance

December 24, 2022, 9:26 AM