Removed To Federal Court

Liberty Mutual Insurance and certain subsidiaries on Friday removed an insurance class action to Washington Western District Court. The complaint, filed by Breskin Johnson & Townsend, accuses the defendant of refusing to fully reimburse the plaintiffs for medical services provided to individuals insured by the defendants. The defendants are represented by Wilson Smith Cochran & Dickerson and Saul Ewing. The case is 2:23-cv-00545, Lawrence A. Thomas, DC, PS et al v. Safeco Insurance Company of America, Inc. et al.

Insurance

April 07, 2023, 4:10 PM

Plaintiffs

BC Chiropractic

Lawrence A. Thomas, DC, PS

Plaintiffs

Breskin Johnson & Townsend PLLC

defendants

Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Co.

Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

First National Insurance of Amreica

Safeco Insurance Company of America, Inc.

defendant counsels

Wilson Smith Cochran & Dickerson

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute