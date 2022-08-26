Lawmakers Wrestle With Fate of Remote Court Proceedings | La...

News From Law.com

The fate of continued remote proceedings in civil cases remained in limbo Friday as the lawmaker leading efforts to extend the use of video technology considered what to do after his bill was amended without his consent in the Assembly. State Senator Tom Umberg said in an interview that he is weighing his options after the Assembly added language to his SB 848 that would require parties in civil commitment and juvenile delinquency matters to appear in court instead of participating by phone or video conference.

California

August 26, 2022, 8:34 PM