State lawmakers, frustrated by what they say are the state bar's "wrong-headed" priorities, amended legislation late Thursday to immediately shut down work on the agency's paraprofessional and regulatory sandbox proposals. Changes to AB 2958, the state bar's annual licensing fee bill, add an urgency clause that would enact its provisions as soon as the governor signs the legislation. The previous version of the bill would have taken effect on Jan. 1.

California

August 12, 2022, 4:23 PM