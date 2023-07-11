Lawmakers Want Confirmation Power Over State Bars Top Execut...

News From Law.com

An Assembly policy committee on Tuesday passed legislation that would maintain base 2024 licensing fees for active lawyers at $390 while imposing new governance and disciplinary-system requirements on the state bar and its leaders. Amendments to SB 40 taken in the Assembly Judiciary Committee will require Senate confirmation of future executive directors and general counsel hired by the bar's board of trustees. Currently, only the bar's chief trial counsel, who leads the agency's disciplinary unit, must be approved by the Legislature.

California

July 11, 2023, 6:18 PM

