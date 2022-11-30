Lawmakers Should Raise Lawyer License Fees, Outgoing Chief J...

News From Law.com

Outgoing Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye on Wednesday called on the Legislature to raise license fees on practicing lawyers and to "find a way to invest it in the disciplinary system immediately." In her annual meeting with reporters—the last one scheduled before she leaves office at the end of the year—Cantil-Sakauye was asked what she thought her successors needed to change at the state bar. She said lawmakers overly scrutinize the lawyer-regulatory agency even though it doesn't spend a single "penny of the general fund."

California

November 30, 2022, 5:03 PM