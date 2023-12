News From Law.com

New York's lawmakers are set at the beginning of the new year to consider a bill phasing out the use of non-attorney judges in 1,200 town and village courts throughout the state. A bill to be considered during the 2024 legislative session would require town and village justices to be admitted to practice law in New York for at least five years.

New York

December 19, 2023, 1:25 PM

