A bill that would guarantee an attorney to people facing deportation in New York immigration courts has been modified to include newly-arriving asylum seekers, its legislative sponsors said Friday. Anticipating a wave of asylum seekers en route to New York by bus from Texas, Florida and Arizona, state Sen. Brad Hoylman, D-Manhattan and Assembly Member Catalina Cruz, D-Queens, introduced an amended Access to Representation Act, S81B/A1961.

Arizona

September 23, 2022, 1:08 PM