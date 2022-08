News From Law.com

California lawmakers on Monday approved the state bar's annual fee-licensing bill, which, if signed by the governor, will immediately halt the agency's work on proposals to allow non-lawyers to practice law. The state Assembly quickly and unanimously approved an amended AB 2958, legislation that has been the subject of contentious behind-the-scenes discussions over the future of the state's lawyer-oversight agency.

California

August 22, 2022, 6:57 PM