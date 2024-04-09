Lawmakers Advance Bill to Allow Disqualification of Appellat...

News From Law.com

State lawmakers on Tuesday advanced a bill that would allow litigants to disqualify courts of appeal justices, broad legislation that advocates said targets a specific pending voting-rights case. Backers of Assembly Bill 2125 told an Assembly Judiciary Committee hearing in Sacramento that a Second District Court of Appeal panel should be barred from hearing further matters in Pico Neighborhood Association v. City of Santa Monica, litigation challenging the city's system of at-large council elections.

California

April 09, 2024, 8:11 PM

