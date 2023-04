Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Kluger Healey and Fisher & Phillips on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against digital marketing company Hashoff LLC, TriNet HR III Inc. and Phil Frank to New Jersey District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid sales commissions, was filed by Smith Eibeler on behalf of a former sales director. The case is 3:23-cv-02334, Lawless v. Hashoff LLC et al.

Business Services

April 27, 2023, 4:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Elise Lawless

Plaintiffs

Smith Eibeler, LLC

defendants

Hashoff, LLC

Phil Frank

Trinet HR III, Inc.

defendant counsels

Kluger Healey LLC

Kluger Healey, LLC

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation