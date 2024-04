Who Got The Work

Eric R. Magnus of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for KC Mellow in a pending lawsuit over alleged pregnancy-based employment discrimination. The complaint was filed Feb. 29 in Georgia Northern District Court by Barrett & Farahany on behalf of a front house manager. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard W. Story, is 2:24-cv-00042, Lawhorn v. KC Mellow, LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 15, 2024, 9:16 AM

Plaintiffs

Ashleigh Lawhorn

Plaintiffs

Barrett Farahany

defendants

KC Mellow, LLC

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA