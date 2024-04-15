Law.com Radar: Antitrust Class Actions Climb in 2023, Then S...

News From Law.com

In March, according to Law.com Radar, there were 42 antitrust class actions filed, 71% higher than the average monthly rate over the previous 12 months. That follows a small uptick in 2023, according to Law.com Radar and Lex Machina's Antitrust Litigation Report 2024, released this month. Lawyers say the increases are due to DOJ and FTC actions, copycat class actions and companies that opt out of class actions, as well as several high-profile cases involving Apple and real estate commissions.

April 15, 2024, 6:33 PM

