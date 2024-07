News From Law.com

Law.com Radar, ALM's AI-enhanced tool for alerting legal professionals to federal and state court filings and trends, announced on July 1 a new initiative to incorporate the civil claims taxonomy of the Standards for the Legal Industry (SALI) Alliance in order "to create more actionable new suit alerts, to reduce time spent reviewing cases and to act faster on high-value opportunities," according to a press release.

July 08, 2024, 3:48 PM