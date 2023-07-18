Law Students Join Forces to Create Smoother Career Paths to ...

News From Law.com

Student plaintiffs law associations from several law schools across the United States including Harvard, Stanford, Berkeley and UChicago have joined forces launching the National Plaintiffs' Law Association. At a recent conference, student plaintiffs law group leaders from seven U.S. universities agreed to create an "umbrella organization" to unite the growing number of student plaintiffs law groups. With its founding, the organization is aiming at helping students to easier embark on plaintiffs-side careers by holding job fairs and creating a unified contacts data bank.

July 18, 2023, 6:00 AM

