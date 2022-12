News From Law.com

A south Florida Law student found little sympathy this week at an Atlanta-based appeals court after it affirmed the dismissal of his long and bitter legal fight. Nova Southeastern University College of Law student Benzo Rudnikas alleged that Nova violated the Americans with Disabilities Act when it failed to accommodate his learning disability. But that claim, the panel found, was not backed up with evidence.

Education

December 28, 2022, 12:40 PM